Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $3.95 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

