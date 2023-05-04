Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) vs. Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) Head-To-Head Review

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) and Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wilhelmina International and Ryvyl’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wilhelmina International $17.78 million 1.15 $3.53 million $0.69 5.72 Ryvyl $32.91 million 1.08 -$49.24 million ($0.91) -0.76

Wilhelmina International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ryvyl. Ryvyl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wilhelmina International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Wilhelmina International has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryvyl has a beta of 4.03, suggesting that its stock price is 303% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Wilhelmina International and Ryvyl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilhelmina International 6.46% 15.35% 8.95% Ryvyl -126.45% -136.97% -27.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wilhelmina International and Ryvyl, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A Ryvyl 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Wilhelmina International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Ryvyl shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.7% of Wilhelmina International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.1% of Ryvyl shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wilhelmina International beats Ryvyl on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc. engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services. The Celebrity Management division seeks to secure endorsement and spokesperson work for celebrities from the worlds of sports, music, and entertainment. The Licensing and Branding Associations division collects third-party licensing fees in connection with the licensing of the Wilhelmina name. The company was founded by Wilhelmina Cooper in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Ryvyl

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as ASAP Expo, Inc. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

