Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

WMB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,373,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837,619. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Williams Companies by 902.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

