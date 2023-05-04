Windle Wealth LLC Invests $1.17 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Windle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,015 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000. NVIDIA makes up 0.9% of Windle Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 61,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $11,347,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 30,792 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,310,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.79.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $276.89. 11,636,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,076,750. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.72. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $290.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $683.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

