Windle Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Windle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,000. McDonald’s comprises about 4.6% of Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $433,603,000 after purchasing an additional 612,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after purchasing an additional 365,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $294.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $298.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,566 shares of company stock worth $2,058,093 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.