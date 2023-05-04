Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $190.00 at Truist Financial

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $172.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Wingstop from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wingstop from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Wingstop from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.50.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $217.95 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $221.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.14, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.20 and its 200 day moving average is $163.11.

Insider Activity

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Wingstop by 535.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Articles

