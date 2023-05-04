Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $190.00 at Truist Financial

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $172.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.82% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Wingstop from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wingstop from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Wingstop from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.50.
Wingstop Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $217.95 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $221.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.14, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.20 and its 200 day moving average is $163.11.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Wingstop by 535.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.
About Wingstop
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wingstop (WING)
- Is It Time For Qualcomm To Start Playing Catchup?
- Is Mid-Cap Hubbell The Right Stock To Electrify Your Portfolio?
- Simon Property Group Could Be a High Yield Savings Account
- Camping World: When Debt Is A Good Thing
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.