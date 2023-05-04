WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Trading Down 1.5%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.32 and last traded at $61.77. Approximately 97,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 219,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.71.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.07.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 47,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $66,808,800,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 503,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,161,000 after buying an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $275,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

