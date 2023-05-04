Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.13)-($0.09) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $626.0-628.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $625.70 million. Workiva also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.09)-($0.07) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.67.

WK traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.76. 345,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,503. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.60. Workiva has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $104.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.22 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $1,353,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,612,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Workiva news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $948,414.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $1,353,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,249 shares of company stock worth $3,389,641 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Workiva by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Workiva by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Workiva by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

