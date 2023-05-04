Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.09–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $153.00 million-$154.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.51 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.13–$0.09 EPS.

Workiva Stock Performance

WK stock traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.50. 995,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,007. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.60. Workiva has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $104.76.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.22 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.28%. On average, analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Workiva

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.67.

In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $1,353,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $1,353,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,641. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 181.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

