WOW-token Price Tops $0.0284 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $283.89 million and $8.79 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00028743 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009741 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000780 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02838294 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

