Wrapped BNB Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $964.42 million and approximately $148.68 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $324.74 or 0.01124018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,969,821 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

