WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Announces $0.10 Dividend

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.
WVS Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WVFC opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. WVS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29.
About WVS Financial
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WVS Financial (WVFC)
- Simon Property Group Could Be a High Yield Savings Account
- Camping World: When Debt Is A Good Thing
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
- Unum Group Sure Looks Exciting: Jumps 7% After Lifting Guidance
- Hershey Hits the Sweet Spot with Sales, Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for WVS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WVS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.