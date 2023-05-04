X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 346,674 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 241,771 shares.The stock last traded at $37.75 and had previously closed at $37.89.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $672.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 115.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 69,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 36,973 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 128.1% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 31,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the third quarter worth $285,000.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

