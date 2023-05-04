Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,106,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,840,000 after buying an additional 935,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,732,000 after purchasing an additional 692,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,264,000 after purchasing an additional 522,221 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,602 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,319,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $68.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.63. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

