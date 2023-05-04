Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
XHR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
Shares of NYSE XHR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,518. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $19.82.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
