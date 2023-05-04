Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

XHR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XHR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,518. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $19.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 136,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.