Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) versus BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Critical Analysis

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xperi and BlackBerry’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $502.26 million 0.75 -$757.48 million N/A N/A BlackBerry $656.00 million 3.88 -$734.00 million ($1.38) -3.17

BlackBerry has higher revenue and earnings than Xperi.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi N/A N/A N/A BlackBerry -111.89% -10.91% -6.15%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Xperi and BlackBerry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Xperi and BlackBerry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 0 1 1 1 3.00 BlackBerry 0 4 0 0 2.00

Xperi currently has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 130.91%. BlackBerry has a consensus price target of $5.05, indicating a potential upside of 15.56%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Xperi is more favorable than BlackBerry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.8% of Xperi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of BlackBerry shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Xperi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BlackBerry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Xperi beats BlackBerry on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc. provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions. It also provides consumer electronics solutions, such as home and mobile audio solutions; connected car solutions, including HD Radio, automotive connected media, and in-cabin monitoring solutions; and Media Platform that provides streaming and advertising solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. The company was founded by Michael Lazaridis, James Laurence Balsillie, and Douglas E. Fregin on March 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

