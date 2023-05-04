Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Yum China has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Yum China to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum China

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 9.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.