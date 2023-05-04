Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Director William Wang Yang Sells 1,136,016 Shares

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Yum China Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,569,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,739. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.52%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YUMC shares. OTR Global raised Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 9.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 281,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,368,000 after buying an additional 24,305 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

