Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ CTIB opened at $1.40 on Friday. Yunhong CTI has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. Its products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and related gift items. The Flexible Films Products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.