Zeit Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 25,157 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSG traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.91. The stock had a trading volume of 141,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,174. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $99.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.86. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.