Zeit Capital LLC Sells 140 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Zeit Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.0% of Zeit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.49. 251,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.95 and a 200 day moving average of $136.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

