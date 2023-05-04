Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Raised to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZG. Evercore ISI upgraded Zillow Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Zillow Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.74.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZG stock opened at $41.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -94.25 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.72.

Insider Activity

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $179,745.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,986.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $179,745.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,986.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $727,969.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,540.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,022 shares of company stock worth $2,089,941. 18.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 62.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Featured Stories

