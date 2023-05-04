Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) dropped 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.72 and last traded at $24.89. Approximately 1,368,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,994,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ZION has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.26.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.68.
Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association
In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 77,000 shares of company stock worth $2,046,880 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)
- Is Mid-Cap Hubbell The Right Stock To Electrify Your Portfolio?
- Simon Property Group Could Be a High Yield Savings Account
- Camping World: When Debt Is A Good Thing
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
- Unum Group Sure Looks Exciting: Jumps 7% After Lifting Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.