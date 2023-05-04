Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) dropped 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.72 and last traded at $24.89. Approximately 1,368,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,994,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZION has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.26.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.68.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 77,000 shares of company stock worth $2,046,880 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.