Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues Earnings Results

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis updated its FY23 guidance to $5.34-5.44 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.34-$5.44 EPS.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $178.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,586,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.09. The firm has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $183.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.43.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

