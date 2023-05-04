ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $310-312 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $311.15 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.99-$1.01 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.20.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ZI opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $54.43. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.06, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $301.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.80 million. Analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $347,504,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,360,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,022,000 after acquiring an additional 58,243 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,294,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

