Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.00 million-$41.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.61 million. Zynex also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.50 EPS.

Zynex Stock Down 35.4 %

Zynex stock traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.40. 2,460,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,931. Zynex has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $344.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Zynex had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $42.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynex

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Zynex from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zynex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Zynex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Zynex by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Zynex by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zynex by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Zynex by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zynex by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. It also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

