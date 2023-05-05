10,612 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Purchased by Millington Financial Advisors LLC

Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 788,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,398. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 1.40. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.57%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Gerson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

