1,463 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Brainard Capital Management LLC

Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

IWM stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.43. 11,343,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,283,131. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

