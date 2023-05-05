1,920 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Belmont Capital LLC

Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.67. 24,203,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,546,320. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

