21,144 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Acquired by Brainard Capital Management LLC

Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,277,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,727 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 437.5% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,785,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,514 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,530,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,374,000 after purchasing an additional 227,669 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,416,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,820,000 after purchasing an additional 574,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.60. 32,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,774. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $25.67.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

