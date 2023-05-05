231,700 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC) Bought by Millington Financial Advisors LLC

Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 231,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October makes up approximately 5.2% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at about $2,194,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS XBOC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.67. 531 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.58.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (XBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.