2,496 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Bought by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Owens Corning by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Owens Corning by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $1,088,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in Owens Corning by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,500. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Owens Corning Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.23.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $103.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.03. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.