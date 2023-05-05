2,500 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Purchased by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Novartis by 7.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,313,000 after buying an additional 465,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,547,000 after purchasing an additional 75,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.97. The company had a trading volume of 282,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.77. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The stock has a market cap of $220.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

