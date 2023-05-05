2,916 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Bought by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. Elevance Health comprises about 1.5% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elevance Health Stock Up 2.3 %

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ELV stock traded up $10.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $467.24. The stock had a trading volume of 153,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,370. The company has a fifty day moving average of $468.14 and a 200 day moving average of $490.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

