3,420 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Acquired by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.04. The stock had a trading volume of 20,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,306. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $131.72 and a 12 month high of $169.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.15.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

