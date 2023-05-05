3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $771,768,000 after acquiring an additional 72,332 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 3M by 12.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,749,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,814,000 after acquiring an additional 314,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,688,000 after acquiring an additional 98,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE MMM traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.78. 3M has a 1-year low of $100.16 and a 1-year high of $154.04.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

