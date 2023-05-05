3M Reiterates Maintains Rating for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by analysts at 3M in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Vertical Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

ITW stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.02. 617,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,925. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.51. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The company has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $708,259,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 71,229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,120,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,664 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

