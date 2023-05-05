42,800 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Bought by Millington Financial Advisors LLC

Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.05. 568,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,463. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.11.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

