4,312 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,312 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Visa by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,785,854 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,195,705,000 after buying an additional 1,173,585 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 100,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,894,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 52,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,978,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

V traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,834. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.97 and its 200-day moving average is $217.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $431.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

