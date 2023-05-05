44,893 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Bought by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 2.7% of River Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $63.34. 789,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,144. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.97. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $63.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

