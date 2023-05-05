488 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,157 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,815,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in AbbVie by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,322,000 after purchasing an additional 804,700 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.56.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $148.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,829,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,979. The firm has a market cap of $261.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.08.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

