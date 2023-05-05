51job Reiterates Maintains Rating for Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

51job reissued their maintains rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHGGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

