5,397 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after buying an additional 4,031,885 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,339,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,216,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,874,000 after buying an additional 625,064 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,938,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.95. The stock had a trading volume of 737,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,327. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

