545 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Brainard Capital Management LLC

Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Broadcom by 506.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 260,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,520,000 after buying an additional 217,208 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $15.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $625.52. The stock had a trading volume of 390,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,795. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $624.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $570.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

