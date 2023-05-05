5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Increased to C$4.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.50.

5N Plus Stock Performance

TSE VNP traded up C$0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,419. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$1.03 and a 12 month high of C$3.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$290.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.25.

Insider Activity

5N Plus ( TSE:VNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. 5N Plus had a negative return on equity of 18.47% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of C$82.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$89.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 5N Plus will post 0.15625 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 5N Plus news, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.32, for a total value of C$263,781.00. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

5N Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

Featured Articles

