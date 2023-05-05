5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Increased to C$4.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.18% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.50.
5N Plus Stock Performance
TSE VNP traded up C$0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,419. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$1.03 and a 12 month high of C$3.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$290.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.25.
Insider Activity
In other 5N Plus news, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.32, for a total value of C$263,781.00. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.
Featured Articles
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.