6,429 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Bought by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,279,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,375,000 after buying an additional 55,252 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,509,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,228,000 after buying an additional 82,586 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,720,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,401,000 after buying an additional 53,405 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,153,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,909,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $149,997,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.67. 41,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,656. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $95.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.