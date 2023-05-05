650 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Belmont Capital LLC

Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 650 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Netflix accounts for 0.2% of Belmont Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after buying an additional 1,137,471 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after acquiring an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Netflix stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $320.91. 1,603,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,389,100. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.