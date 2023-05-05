8,404 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Purchased by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000. Eaton makes up about 1.4% of River Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.4% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.7% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.17.

Insider Activity at Eaton

Eaton Stock Performance

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded up $2.56 on Friday, reaching $171.00. 511,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,060. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.09. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

