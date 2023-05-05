850 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Acquired by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 536.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,486,000 after buying an additional 179,585 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 45,127 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 167,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

STIP stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $98.82. 401,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,081. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.55 and a 200-day moving average of $97.75. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $104.35.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.