888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) PT Raised to GBX 180 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($2.06) to GBX 180 ($2.25) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EIHDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on 888 from GBX 150 ($1.87) to GBX 105 ($1.31) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on 888 from GBX 320 ($4.00) to GBX 220 ($2.75) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get 888 alerts:

888 Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EIHDF remained flat at $0.99 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. 888 has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.68.

About 888

888 Holdings Plc engages in the provision of online gaming entertainment and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The Business to Customer segment offers casino and games, poker, and bingo. The Business to Business segment gives total gaming services under the Dragonfish trading brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.